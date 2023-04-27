Nottingham state rep steps down, citing poor health

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

Rep. Benjamin Bartlett, a Nottingham Republican, stepped down from the House Wednesday. He cited health issues that have “taken longer than I anticipated” to resolve.

Bartlett’s resignation brings the margin between House Republicans and Democrats down to four, with Republicans holding a 200-196 majority.

Prior to his resignation, Bartlett had participated in only one of the 135 roll call votes held so far this session; 131 of his missed votes were marked excused for illness.

“I’m not representing my constituents and that’s not fair to them,” Bartlett said in an interview.

He told the Bulletin that House leadership approached him this week about his poor attendance, and he made the decision to resign based on that conversation.

Under state statute, either Nottingham or Northwood, the towns he represented, may request a special election to replace him.

Statutory requirements indicate that a primary election would need to be held around June and the full special election would likely fall around September.

The timeline means there won’t be a replacement in Bartlett’s old seat before the end of the session in June.