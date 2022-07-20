Watch: House January 6 committee holds prime-time hearing on its investigation
NHPR will carry NPR's live special coverage of the hearing July 21. You can listen on air or on the NHPR mobile app. You can also listen or watch online at NHPR.org.
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding a series of public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.
The next hearing will be on July 21 at 8 p.m.
Special Coverage: Jan. 6 hearing and NPR Politics special
- National Archives is looking into reports Secret Service deleted texts
- Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists
Watch the full video recording of the House Jan. 6 committee's hearing held July 12:
This post was updated Tuesday afternoon with additional story links.