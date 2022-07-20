© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
4 lucky winners will get $2K in gas or EV charging. Buy your raffle tickets today!
Politics

Watch: House January 6 committee holds prime-time hearing on its investigation

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published July 20, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
Congress. NPR photo Liam James Doyle.
Liam James Doyle
/
NPR
The January 6 committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its next hearing on July 21, 2022 at 8 p.m.

NHPR will carry NPR's live special coverage of the hearing July 21. You can listen on air or on the NHPR mobile app. You can also listen or watch online at NHPR.org.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding a series of public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.

The next hearing will be on July 21 at 8 p.m.

Special Coverage: Jan. 6 hearing and NPR Politics special

Watch the full video recording of the House Jan. 6 committee's hearing held July 12:

Related coverage:

This post was updated Tuesday afternoon with additional story links.

Tags

Politics Insurrection at the Capitol

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.