Guilty plea in Massachusetts-New Hampshire voter fraud case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to voting in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 2018 general election will pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties but will avoid jail time if he remains on good behavior.

Seventy-nine-year-old Edward Amirault of Sanbornton, New Hampshire, and Weymouth, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Belknap County Superior Court.

He was accused of knowingly casting an absentee ballot in Sanbornton and also voting in Weymouth for the Nov. 6, 2018, election.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended on the condition of good behavior. His attorney declined to comment Thursday.