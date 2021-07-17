N.H. Community College System Freezes Tuition Again

The New Hampshire Community College system is freezing tuition for the upcoming academic year.

On Thursday, the system trustees voted to freeze tuition at $215 per credit, or $6,450 per year, for a full-time course load.

The rate has remained unchanged for four years.

The system has worked aggressively to control costs and keep higher education affordable for students.

The system says 93% of New Hampshire Community College students are state residents and the vast majority of graduates remain in the state.

There are seven colleges in the New Hampshire Community College system that offer associate degree and certificate programs, professional training and transfer pathways to four-year degrees.