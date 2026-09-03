Labor Day weekend will bring a taste of autumnal temps — and some showers

Friday

Muddy trails and wet walkways will linger through Friday, with the greatest chance of a passing rain shower in the afternoon. Winds at lower elevations will continue to remain light and variable, with higher elevations at 15-20mph.

Clouds will also hang around into Friday, with a chance of clearing by early evening for the valley, however, visibility at higher elevations will remain low.

Saturday

Cloudy skies will return on Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-70s in the valley, and upper 50s at higher elevations. The next chance of rain showers is expected to be late Saturday night, possibly into Sunday morning.

Sunday

The potential rain will clear into a sunny day on Sunday. Lows for the valley will be in the upper 40s, with higher elevations dipping into the upper 30s. For Sunday, temperatures will be cooler than normal, residing in the mid 60s for the valley and mid 50s in higher elevations, with clear sunny skies, so don't forget your sunglasses when heading to the trails.