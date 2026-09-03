© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Celebrate 45 years of NHPR's public service journalism. Donate today and double your impact by having your gift matched, dollar for dollar!
Recreational Forecast

Labor Day weekend will bring a taste of autumnal temps — and some showers

By Mount Washington Observatory
Published September 3, 2026 at 7:23 AM EDT
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

Muggy conditions are expected to increase with the leftover showers and wet grounds, before finding some relief early in the weekend.

Friday

Muddy trails and wet walkways will linger through Friday, with the greatest chance of a passing rain shower in the afternoon. Winds at lower elevations will continue to remain light and variable, with higher elevations at 15-20mph.

Clouds will also hang around into Friday, with a chance of clearing by early evening for the valley, however, visibility at higher elevations will remain low.

Saturday

Cloudy skies will return on Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-70s in the valley, and upper 50s at higher elevations. The next chance of rain showers is expected to be late Saturday night, possibly into Sunday morning.

Sunday

The potential rain will clear into a sunny day on Sunday. Lows for the valley will be in the upper 40s, with higher elevations dipping into the upper 30s. For Sunday, temperatures will be cooler than normal, residing in the mid 60s for the valley and mid 50s in higher elevations, with clear sunny skies, so don't forget your sunglasses when heading to the trails.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required

Tags
Recreational Forecast Weather

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.