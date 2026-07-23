Conditions point to a near-perfect summer weekend

Most rivers and streams across the state are running at slightly below normal levels heading into the weekend, making water crossings easier to navigate.

Friday

Friday will feature mild temperatures, comfortable humidity, and light winds, making it a great day to head to the lakes or hit the trails. Conditions will be cooler and breezier in the higher terrain throughout the weekend, so be sure to pack an extra layer.

Saturday

Mostly sunny conditions will continue for Saturday, with temperatures running a few degrees warmer than Friday and ranging from the lower 80s across the north country and the mid 80s further south. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s on Friday and Saturday night, leading to comfortable conditions for camping or leaving the windows open.

Sunday

Sunday will see some increasing clouds as the next storm approaches, though conditions are expected to remain dry throughout the day.