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Recreational Forecast

Winter returns to higher elevations this weekend

By Mike Carmon, Mount Washington Observatory
Published May 28, 2026 at 7:09 AM EDT

Winter returns to the higher elevations this weekend. For visits to rivers and lakes, note that water temperatures remain significantly colder than air temperatures.

Showers enter the forecast Friday morning in the mountains and north, and spread gradually southward, enveloping New Hampshire by late afternoon. A mix of snow and sleet is possible across the highest elevations on Friday. In the valleys, the heaviest rain falls overnight and into early Saturday, while accumulating snow falls down to 3000 feet during this time.

Hikers headed above treeline Friday afternoon and Saturday are urged to prepare for wintry weather and trail conditions. This includes drifting snow, icy rocks, freezing fog, and temperatures struggling through the 20s. Down in the valleys, be prepared for breezier conditions out on the lakes Saturday.

Warm, waterproof outdoor layers will be needed on Sunday too as early peaks of sun give way to afternoon showers. The risk for wintry precipitation will be limited to elevations above 5000 feet late Sunday

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Recreational Forecast Weather
Mike Carmon, Mount Washington Observatory
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