More spring-like temperatures for Memorial Day Weekend in New Hampshire

More spring-like temperatures will settle in for Memorial Day Weekend in New Hampshire. Hiking trails continue to dry out, but expect a few patches of mud and some trickier water crossings.

While recent rainfall has provided mild relief from the ongoing drought, moderate to severe drought conditions persist in the White Mountains southward, so keep a close eye on campfires. Most snow and ice has melted from trails, but isolated slippery patches remain a possibility near and above treeline.

For holiday weekend weather, Friday will feature the most warmth and sunshine, with highs in the mid 60s to near 70. For those headed to the beach or river, beware that water temperatures remain cold despite warming air temperatures. Adventurers headed to higher elevations this weekend should pack extra layers due to cooler temperatures and a decent breeze.

Expect another dry day Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will be noticeably cooler, with highs struggling through the upper 50s. More widespread rain showers are likely Sunday, so pack your waterproof layers for Sunday hikes.