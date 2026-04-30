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Recreational Forecast

Winter continues to hold on in the higher elevations of the White Mountains

By Mike Carmon, Mount Washington Observatory
Published April 30, 2026 at 7:24 AM EDT

Winter continues to hold on in the higher elevations of the White Mountains, while fire danger remains high throughout the state due to worsening drought conditions. Lower elevation trail conditions outside of the mountains are mostly free of snow. Above 2000 feet, patches of snow and ice remain possible. More significant snow and ice linger above 4000 feet, so traction is highly recommended for hikes near and above treeline.

Rivers and streams are running higher on Friday due to Thursday’s rainfall. Otherwise, expect a mostly dry Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and noticeably cooler temperatures. More sunshine is on the way Saturday, although some rain showers are possible in the mountains and north. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers could mix with snow above treeline Saturday, so pack warmer layers for higher elevation hikes. Expect a mix of sun and clouds along with cooler temperatures on Sunday, with a few rain showers possible. Above treeline, expect subfreezing temperatures and light wintry precipitation again on Sunday.

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Recreational Forecast Weather
Mike Carmon, Mount Washington Observatory
See stories by Mike Carmon, Mount Washington Observatory

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