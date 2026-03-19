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Recreational Forecast

As snowpack diminishes, prepare for tricky water crossings

By Mike Carmon, Mount Washington Observatory
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT

For those planning to head outside this weekend, expect highly variable trail conditions across New Hampshire due to recent warm-ups — snowpack has greatly diminished below 2,500 feet.

Snowmobile and Nordic ski networks are mostly closed. Alpine ski resorts have reduced trail openings, with spring skiing conditions prevalent. Beware of tricky water crossings and prepare with appropriate footwear. Expect a mix of ice, slush, and monorails up to 4,000 feet, so microspikes or crampons are recommended.

Friday’s weather will see morning sun give way to clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight, rain moves in to the south and light snow to the north, leaving behind a few inches of wet snow in the mountains and north by Saturday morning.

Early morning showers abate by midday Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures. Bring your waterproof layers on Sunday, as on-and-off rain showers mixed with wet snowflakes are expected. For hikers headed above 4,000 feet, pack warmer layers as precipitation falls as mostly snow. Be prepared for a stiffer breeze on Sunday at all elevations.

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Recreational Forecast Weather
Mike Carmon, Mount Washington Observatory
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