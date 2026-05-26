© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Data center proposal in Nottingham stirs controversy and statewide attention

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman,
Dan Tuohy
Published May 26, 2026 at 11:43 AM EDT
The Nottingham Planning Board has moved its meeting May 27 to the Nottingham School to accommodate attendance given heightened interest in a proposed data center in town.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Nottingham Planning Board has moved its meeting May 27 to the Nottingham School to accommodate attendance given heightened interest in a proposed data center in town.

A Seacoast entrepreneur says the construction of a data center in Nottingham would be a win for the town.

Thomas Moulton is proposing to build the facility on a stretch of Route 4. The project’s announcement is stirring opposition from some residents, who warn that data centers draw huge amounts of power and water.

But Moulton says he hasn’t been able to share all the positives the project could bring, including increased tax revenues.

“I haven’t even had my voice heard yet, and everybody is coming out of the woodwork, and they want to lynch me,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Come on people, relax.’ ”

The Nottingham Planning Board is holding its first public hearing on the proposal Wednesday evening. All the attention and online criticism led authorities to move the meeting to a larger venue, and it will be held at the Nottingham School at 6:30 p.m.

Ellen White, town administrator in Nottingham, said the town has received an outpouring of public response to the proposal.

“It’s been statewide,” she said. “Everything has been in opposition to it.”

The town is aware of a planned protest outside of Wednesday’s meeting.

Moulton is coming before the planning board for what is called a “conceptual consultation” for a data center at the Nottingham Business Park. It’s a preliminary step in which the board and the applicant will discuss it in conceptual form, White said.

“It’s a request for an informal conversation with the planning board: ‘Hey, this is my idea,’ ” White said.

The discussion itself is not a public hearing. Town residents will be allowed to comment during a general public comment session near the end of the meeting.

Nottingham Business Park is located off Route 4. The land in question was once a proposed water bottling site for USA Springs, a controversial project in the early 2000s that never came to fruition.

Nottingham sits about 30 minutes from both Concord and Portsmouth. According to the Strafford Regional Planning Commission, which provides planning services to Nottingham on contractual basis, the town was the first municipality in the U.S. to institute mandatory recycling.

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

NH News
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.