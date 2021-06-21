© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Jordyn Haime

Reporter

Jordyn is a reporter in NHPR's newsroom. 

  • Ports_TuscanMarket_103020_tuohy.JPG
    NH News
    N.H. Restaurants Begin Collecting Customer Contact Info
    Dan Tuohy
    ,
    Restaurants in New Hampshire began collecting customers' names, phone numbers and times of arrival this weekend as part of a new policy to aid the state…
  • dartmouth_hitchcock.jpg
    NH News
    Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Looks To Address Internal Systemic Racism
    Jordyn Haime
    ,
    Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health has declared racism a public health crisis, along with 38 other members of the national Healthcare Anchor Network.The national…
  • unh-1.jpeg
    NH News
    UNH Students Rally In Support Of Lecturers Working Without A Contract
    Jordyn Haime
    ,
    Students, faculty and supporters at the University of New Hampshire rallied in support of UNH lecturers today. Lecturers, who are not tenured and work off…
  • Canada_Geese_Heading_North_by_Putneypics_via_Flickr.jpg
    NH News
    In Barnstead, Residents' Opposition Delays Killing Of Geese
    Jordyn Haime
    ,
    A USDA plan to euthanize nuisance-causing geese in Barnstead has been postponed after pushback from some residents. The roundup was originally scheduled…