© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your business by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

Mountain biker dies on trail in Wentworth

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 19, 2026 at 4:43 PM EDT
Green Woodlands Foundation trail map in Wentworth and Dorchester, New Hampshire.
Green Woodlands Foundation
Green Woodlands Foundation trail map in Wentworth and Dorchester, New Hampshire.

A mountain biker who was found unresponsive on a trail system in Wentworth died Sunday.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, emergency medical care was administered by individuals on the trail, but John Borger III, 55, of Grantham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency responders, with the Office of the Medical Examiner, moved Borger to the trailhead at Rowentown Road to be received by authorities and funeral home personnel.

No further information was available.

The Green Woodlands Foundation, a private, family operated organization, is located in Dorchester and Wentworth.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News mountain bikestrailsNew England News Collaborative
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.