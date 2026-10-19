Mountain biker dies on trail in Wentworth

A mountain biker who was found unresponsive on a trail system in Wentworth died Sunday.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, emergency medical care was administered by individuals on the trail, but John Borger III, 55, of Grantham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency responders, with the Office of the Medical Examiner, moved Borger to the trailhead at Rowentown Road to be received by authorities and funeral home personnel.

No further information was available.