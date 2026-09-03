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NH Nepali community raises money for disaster relief in Nepal

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published September 3, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
Members of the New Hampshire Nepali community held a vigil in Manchester last week.
NH Nepali Community
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Courtesy
Members of the New Hampshire Nepali community held a vigil in Manchester last week.

New Hampshire is home to around 3,500 people from Nepal or of Nepali heritage, according to local Nepali community leaders. Many of those people live in the Manchester area, and many of them have firsthand connections to people impacted by the devastating flooding and landslide that hit the country last week.

“We have one particular community member who lost his uncle [and] 35 relatives,” said Madhab Gurung, vice president of the NH Nepali Community group. He said many others also lost family members, while even more have lost homes back in Nepal amid the destruction.

The group has been raising money for disaster relief efforts. As of Thursday afternoon, it raised about $84,000 according to Gurung. He said that support has come from a wide array of Granite Staters, including Nepali people but also many other concerned locals.

Additionally, the group has hosted vigils to honor the victims, including one in Manchester and another in front of the statehouse in Concord.

More information on the NHNC’s efforts to support both community members here and people impacted by the disaster in Nepal can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
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NH News Nepal
Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario
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