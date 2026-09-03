NH Nepali community raises money for disaster relief in Nepal

New Hampshire is home to around 3,500 people from Nepal or of Nepali heritage, according to local Nepali community leaders. Many of those people live in the Manchester area, and many of them have firsthand connections to people impacted by the devastating flooding and landslide that hit the country last week .

“We have one particular community member who lost his uncle [and] 35 relatives,” said Madhab Gurung, vice president of the NH Nepali Community group. He said many others also lost family members, while even more have lost homes back in Nepal amid the destruction.

The group has been raising money for disaster relief efforts. As of Thursday afternoon, it raised about $84,000 according to Gurung. He said that support has come from a wide array of Granite Staters, including Nepali people but also many other concerned locals.

Additionally, the group has hosted vigils to honor the victims, including one in Manchester and another in front of the statehouse in Concord.