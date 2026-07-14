Free meals available for children 18 and under across NH this summer

Children 18 and under can find free meals at dozens of schools and community centers in New Hampshire this summer. Families do need to apply or prove income eligibility to participate, and can choose any location.

The federally-funded Summer Meals program includes meals to-go in rural parts of the state and meals served on-site in several cities. Adults over 18 with disabilities who participate in public or private nonprofit school programs are also eligible.

The USDA’s online Summer Meals Site Finder shows the location of each site, its hours, contact information, and end dates. While some locations will close at the end of July, many are open through August.

A separate state-run program will provide some New Hampshire families a one-time $120 payment for groceries this week.

Under the state SUN Bucks program , families will receive the payment automatically if their children receive free- or reduced-price lunch in public school and are on Medicaid, or receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.