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Free meals available for children 18 and under across NH this summer

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published July 14, 2026 at 12:32 PM EDT
A distribution box at the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter.
Kate Dario
/
NHPR
Children 18 and under can receive free meals and food at several New Hampshire schools and community centers this summer, regardless of income.

Children 18 and under can find free meals at dozens of schools and community centers in New Hampshire this summer. Families do need to apply or prove income eligibility to participate, and can choose any location.

The federally-funded Summer Meals program includes meals to-go in rural parts of the state and meals served on-site in several cities. Adults over 18 with disabilities who participate in public or private nonprofit school programs are also eligible.

The USDA’s online Summer Meals Site Finder shows the location of each site, its hours, contact information, and end dates. While some locations will close at the end of July, many are open through August.

A separate state-run program will provide some New Hampshire families a one-time $120 payment for groceries this week.

Under the state SUN Bucks program, families will receive the payment automatically if their children receive free- or reduced-price lunch in public school and are on Medicaid, or receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

Families who use the free- and reduced-price lunch program but not the other assistance are eligible but must apply through the state’s online NH EASY Gateway.

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Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
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