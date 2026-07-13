Marriage proposal comes amid hiker rescue on Kearsarge: She said ‘yes’

Rescuers responding to an injured hiker on Mount Kearsarge this weekend had front-row seats to a big romantic gesture.

1 of 2 — hiker engagement Fish and Game 20260711 courtesy Alexis Hardy shows her engagement ring after Tim Dupere popped the question during a hike on Mount Kearsarge, and amid rescuers carrying her down after she suffered a leg injury. Courtesy of New Hampshire Fish and Game 2 of 2 — kearsarge hiker rescuers marriage proposal Alexis Hardy and Tim Dupere join rescuers atop Mount Kearsarge on July 11, 2026 after their marriage proposal amid Hardy being helped off the mountain after she injured her leg. Courtesy of New Hampshire Fish and Game

Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a report on Saturday around noon of a hiker with a lower leg injury on the Barlow Trail.

The hiker was unable to walk and needed to be carried out by rescuers. As 29-year-old Alexis Hardy of Sandown was loaded into the litter, her companion followed through on another plan – asking her to marry him.

Once rescuers were underway, Tim Dupere presented Hardy with an engagement ring.

She said yes, before rescuers carried her to the sumit and down the Rollins Trail. She was taken to Concord Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Cog Railway rescue atop Mount Washington

Search and rescue members teamed up with the Cog Railway on Saturday to help an injured woman off Mount Washington.

Rescuers responded after a staff member of the Appalachian Mountain Club suffered a serious fall near the Lakes of the Clouds Hut and was unable to walk, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The Lakes of the Clouds, at 5,012 feet elevation on the slopes of Mount Washington, is the highest of the AMC’s high mountain huts in the White Mountains.

Courtesy of New Hampshire Fish and Game Rescuers from multiple search and rescue teams came to the aid of an AMC staff member who suffered a serious fall on July 11, 2026 near the Lakes of the Clouds Hut on Mount Washington. They carried her to the Cog Railway, and back down on the Cog to the base station.

Using the Cog Railway, rescuers rode up to the West Side Trail and hiked over to the hut. They then carried the staff member back to the train tracks and rode down on the Cog to the base station.

Fish and Game said the AMC worker, identified as 26-year-old Cali Turner, was evaluated at the base and then driven by a friend to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.