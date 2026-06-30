Extreme heat watch for NH; ‘hazardous heat' wave likely

A heat wave building over New England is expected to result in “hazardous heat” levels across New Hampshire from Wednesday through Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for the Granite State. In this scenario, officials say people should plan to suspend outdoor activities, and know where to find a cool indoor space, such as a public cooling center.

Starting Wednesday, the heat index is likely to creep over 100 and reach 110 in some areas of southern New Hampshire, according to the latest forecast .

The warm overnight temperatures will contribute to accumulated heat stress .

The hot weather may also deliver rounds of showers and thunderstorms, but only offering brief relief from the heat, meteorologists say.

Experts encourage people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.

The Mount Washington Observatory forecast shows a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night for both northern New Hampshire and areas south of Lake Winnipesaukee. Its higher elevations forecast indicates higher wind gusts of 45-60 mph, with some gusts up to 70 mph with thunderstorm activity, this evening.

How extreme heat affects you

When the weather is hot, everyone should be on the lookout for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Those can look different, however.

Heat stroke requires emergency medical care, and could cause death if untreated. During heat stroke, people can appear confused, start slurring their speech, or experience other symptoms listed here. They can also have hot, dry skin or extreme sweating.

Heat exhaustion is less fatal but still very serious. People with heat exhaustion might experience headaches, nausea, dizziness, or other symptoms listed here.

How to stay cool indoors

Cover windows that get morning or afternoon sun

Use air conditioning, and if you don’t have it, stay on lower floors, as heat rises

If the temperature is above 90 degrees, don’t rely solely on a fan to cool down. It might actually make you hotter when used on its own.

If using a fan, wet your skin with cool water, or wear a wet t-shirt.

If you have to be outside

Avoid prolonged sun exposure, and take frequent breaks in the shade

Hydrate early and often

Wearing loose-fitting and lightweight clothing

Avoid leaving children and pets unattended in closed vehicles, even with the windows down

Find help

If you don’t have access to air conditioning or if your home loses power, you might be able to go to a local cooling center or find an air-conditioned public space, like a library. Call 211 or visit 211nh.org for resources. New Hampshire's Community Action Partnership (or CAP) agencies could also be helpful.

You could also check directly with officials in your community. (Here's a directory of city and town websites, where you might also find contact information or other official notices related to emergency conditions.)

Check the state’s emergency preparedness website for information about resources for extreme heat events.