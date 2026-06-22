Hotter summers are changing the way people spend time outdoors

New Hampshire summers are getting hotter, and that is impacting the way people approach spending time outdoors, according to new research from the University of New Hampshire.

“You can add a layer when it’s cold, you can get more coats and gear and layers, but there are really few easy, simple fixes when it’s just too hot across the region,” said Mike Ferguson, associate professor in the department of recreation and policy at UNH.

Heat is particularly dangerous for vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with disabilities, and summers are to be expected to continue getting warmer .

To stay safe, Maddie Smith, a research and engagement fellow at the UNH Carsey School of Public Policy suggests spending time outside earlier or later in the day when temperatures are cooler, or embracing water-based activities instead.

“Our lakes and rivers and oceans stay pretty cold for a while,” Smith said. “A little planning goes a long way.”

Smith also suggested seeking shade on really hot and sunny days. For example, swapping exposed ridge hikes for trails with good tree coverage.

It’s also good to check several factors before planning out your day. Smith recommends checking the temperature, humidity, UV index, air quality, and water quality of the locations you plan to visit, which can usually be monitored online or on weather apps.

Beyond summer heat, climate change is impacting outdoor recreation all year round. Ferguson said that extreme weather phenomena and storm cycles are causing infrastructure damage, power outages at ski resorts, road closures, and diminishing snowpack.