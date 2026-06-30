Where to stay cool in NH during the heat wave
The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for the Granite State Wednesday through Friday. Officials say people should plan to suspend outdoor activities, and know where to find a cool indoor space, such as a public cooling center.
Summers in New England are hotter than ever. Here is how to stay safe in extreme heat.
Here are some places to go to get away from the heat.
This is not a comprehensive list, and subject to change. Call or visit 2-1-1 or contact your local officials, and visit the state’s emergency preparedness website.
Manchester
200 Elm Street Engagement Center
Call 603-655-6841 or visit the Manchester Public Health and Safety Team website for more information.
Nashua
Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter
Pheasant Lane Mall
Nashua YMCA
Nashua Public Library
Nashua Senior Activity Center
Petco (allows leashed animals)
Home Depot (allows leashed animals)
Call 603-589-4500 or visit the city’s seasonal safety website for addresses and more information.
Salem
Ingram Senior Center
Kelley Library
Addresses and more information available at the city’s website.
Newmarket
Sunrise Sunset Senior Center
Newmarket Public Library
Addresses and more information available here.
Dover
McConnell Center
Dover City Hall
Dover Police Department Lobby
Dover Public Library
Dover Fire Stations (there are 3)
Addresses and more information available here.
Keene
Keene Public Pools
Robin Hood Park Pool
Keene Public Library
Keene Family YMCA
Keene Salvation Army
Hundred Nights Shelter and Services
Monadnock Aging & Disability Resource Center
Keene Serenity Center
Addresses and more information here.
Portsmouth
Portsmouth Public Library
Senior Activity Center
Peirce Island Outdoor Pool
Addresses and more information available here.
Rochester
City Hall
Rochester Public Library
Addresses and more information here.
Lebanon
Lebanon Airport Terminal Building
Lebanon Public Library
Kilton Library
Upper Valley Senior Center
Lebanon Veterans Memorial Pool
Addresses and more information here.