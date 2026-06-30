Where to stay cool in NH during the heat wave

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for the Granite State Wednesday through Friday. Officials say people should plan to suspend outdoor activities, and know where to find a cool indoor space, such as a public cooling center.

Summers in New England are hotter than ever. Here is how to stay safe in extreme heat.

Here are some places to go to get away from the heat.

This is not a comprehensive list, and subject to change. Call or visit 2-1-1 or contact your local officials , and visit the state’s emergency preparedness website .

Manchester

200 Elm Street Engagement Center

Call 603-655-6841 or visit the Manchester Public Health and Safety Team website for more information.

Nashua

Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter

Pheasant Lane Mall

Nashua YMCA

Nashua Public Library

Nashua Senior Activity Center

Petco (allows leashed animals)

Home Depot (allows leashed animals)

Call 603-589-4500 or visit the city’s seasonal safety website for addresses and more information.

Salem

Ingram Senior Center

Kelley Library

Addresses and more information available at the city’s website .

Newmarket

Sunrise Sunset Senior Center

Newmarket Public Library

Addresses and more information available here .

Dover

McConnell Center

Dover City Hall

Dover Police Department Lobby

Dover Public Library

Dover Fire Stations (there are 3)

Addresses and more information available here .

Keene

Keene Public Pools

Robin Hood Park Pool

Keene Public Library

Keene Family YMCA

Keene Salvation Army

Hundred Nights Shelter and Services

Monadnock Aging & Disability Resource Center

Keene Serenity Center

Addresses and more information here .

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Public Library

Senior Activity Center

Peirce Island Outdoor Pool

Addresses and more information available here .

Rochester

City Hall

Rochester Public Library

Addresses and more information here.

Lebanon

Lebanon Airport Terminal Building

Lebanon Public Library

Kilton Library

Upper Valley Senior Center

Lebanon Veterans Memorial Pool