Salem's Caroline Harvey selected first overall in Professional Women’s Hockey League

Olympic gold medalist Caroline Harvey continues to have a banner year.

The 23-year-old defender from Salem, New Hampshire, was selected first overall in the first round of the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s draft by the Vancouver Goldeneyes.

Harvey was a standout for Team USA when the women’s hockey team won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics. She was named the MVP. Harvey emerged as one of America’s top young hockey stars in 2022 as a member of the Olympic silver-medal winning team.

She first started playing ice hockey when she was 3, and told her aunt at that time that she would make the 2022 Olympic team, according to Team USA’s bio of the Olympian.

She finished her NCAA career as the 2025-26 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award recipient and a three-time National Champion with the University of Wisconsin Badgers.