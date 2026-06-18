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Salem's Caroline Harvey selected first overall in Professional Women’s Hockey League

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published June 18, 2026 at 3:46 PM EDT
Caroline Harvey selected first overall by the Vancouver Goldeneyes during the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s draft June 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.
Heather Pollock for PWHL
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Professional Women's Hockey League
Caroline Harvey selected first overall by the Vancouver Goldeneyes during the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s draft June 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Caroline Harvey is a three-time NCAA national champion and a member of the U.S. women’s ice hockey team that won gold in Italy this year.

Olympic gold medalist Caroline Harvey continues to have a banner year.

The 23-year-old defender from Salem, New Hampshire, was selected first overall in the first round of the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s draft by the Vancouver Goldeneyes.

Harvey was a standout for Team USA when the women’s hockey team won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics. She was named the MVP. Harvey emerged as one of America’s top young hockey stars in 2022 as a member of the Olympic silver-medal winning team.

She first started playing ice hockey when she was 3, and told her aunt at that time that she would make the 2022 Olympic team, according to Team USA’s bio of the Olympian.

She finished her NCAA career as the 2025-26 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award recipient and a three-time National Champion with the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

Harvey is among 72 new players drafted Wednesday by the Professional Women’s Hockey League. The draft was held in Detroit.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

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