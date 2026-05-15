JetBlue plans to end service to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in July

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

JetBlue will no longer fly through Manchester-Boston Regional Airport beginning the second week of July.

The airport shared in a post on Thursday that it is “very disappointed” to lose JetBlue’s service, which will see its final day on July 8. JetBlue first began flights through Manchester in January of 2025.

‘”JetBlue shared that they have to ‘make a tough call as to how to best support national connectivity in a time of capacity crisis,” the airport wrote online.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport said it had “worked diligently” to provide incentives to the airline, including a large marketing budget and other forms of promotion, but that these endeavors “were not enough to overcome their ongoing business challenges, which have only been exacerbated by the recent spike in jet fuel prices.”

More than 1.38 million passengers flew in and out of the airport in 2025, an almost 9% increase in passenger activity over 2024 and the best year since 2019.

While the airport, which dates back to 1927, hopes JetBlue will one day be able to resume service in Manchester, it will “continue to seek new carriers and routes.”