Maine Public Advocate sues to block New Hampshire transmission line

The Maine Office of the Public Advocate has launched a legal challenge to block a 49-mile power line rebuilding project in New Hampshire.

The $360 million project called X-178 would replace 49 miles of transmission line and nearly 580 utility poles in western New Hampshire.

Maine Public Advocate Heather Sanborn said owner Eversource Energy Service Co. hasn't proven that the entire line needs to be replaced. Instead Eversource is trying to "shoehorn" a full rebuild into an asset condition project, Sanborn said.

Those projects are meant to repair damaged equipment and do not have the same level of regulatory oversight and planning that large-scale transmission developments do, according to Sanborn.

"The asset condition process is supposed to be limited to transmission assets that are damaged or destroyed," Sanborn said in an interview.

"It's not supposed to be for the full rebuild of a non-damaged transmission line that is fully functioning" with more than 90% of its utility poles in good quality, Sanborn added.

Electric customers across New England share the cost of new transmission lines and upgrades. Maine would shoulder about 10% of the cost, said Public Advocate Heather Sanborn.

"So it is really important that all the states have the opportunity to scrutinize this particular transmission line, because we are all going to have to pay for it," Sanborn said.

Maine, along with public advocate counterparts in New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut filed a complaint with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to block the transmission line and force Eversource to go through a full review by New England's electric grid operator.

Eversource did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On its website, it said the development will address rapidly degrading electric infrastructure, improve reliability and harden the line against future storms.

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