Hubbard Brook to remain open amid U.S. Forest Service reorganization

Hubbard Brook, one of the nation’s leading ecological research centers for over 70 years, will officially remain open amid the U.S. Forest Service’s nationwide reorganization, according to Gov. Kelly Ayotte.

The news follows the Forest Service announcement in March that it planned sweeping cuts, with a plan that would shutter the majority of its research sites across the country, including Bartlett Experimental Forest . The status of Hubbard Brook, located in the southwestern part of the White Mountain National Forest, was left ambiguous and subject to be added to the list of future closures.

However, Monday’s announcement means that it will stay operational, meaning it will continue to collect data from the forest, like it has for decades.

Zoey Knox / NHPR Foliage in the White Mountains of New Hampshire during mid-October. Zoey Knox photo / NHP

Anthea Lavallee, executive director at Hubbard Brook , credited a bipartisan effort from Ayotte and Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in working with the Trump-led USDA, which houses the Forest Service.

“I think everyone agreed that supporting this science that's a vital resource to forest policy makers and practitioners is a good idea for all kinds of reasons,” Lavallee said. She said stakeholders across forest-related industries like logging, recreation and academia spoke out in support of the forest.

The announcement also said the agency will reevaluate its decision to close Bartlett.

“We're still very concerned about Bartlett, but we're hopeful that these other incredibly important sites all across the country will also stay safe,” Lavallee said.

Senator Shaheen’s office confirmed that it received more than 30 letters in support of keeping the experimental forests open.

“New Hampshire’s forests are an essential part of our economy, our environment, and our way of life,” said Governor Ayotte in a statement. “I had a productive conversation with Secretary Rollins and Senator Shaheen, and I appreciate USDA’s commitment to keeping these important research forests operating.”