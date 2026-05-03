Vail says it will provide tax-free options for ski pass holders who only plan to ski in NH

Vail Resorts says it will provide tax-free options for Epic Pass holders who only plan to ski at its New Hampshire ski areas next winter.

The announcement came five days after the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office launched an investigation into Vail’s “blended sales tax” on its Epic Pass, which offer skiers and riders multi-resort access.

New Hampshire does not have a sales tax. Gov. Kelly Ayotte, in announcing the state’s probe of Vail’s tax collection efforts, said the Granite State would not let “an out-of-state company try to sneak one in.”

Vail earlier this year said it would be charging a "blended sales tax," an additional 3.2% in taxes on pass holders for the multi-resort passes – passes that give skiers options to ski at resorts in multiple states, including Colorado, Utah, and Vermont.

In response, Vail said it would offer pass holders the option to limit their access to its New Hampshire resorts – Atttiash, Crotched, Mount Sunapee, and Wildcat – and forgo a tax on their pass. These passes are its Northeast passes, which are the regional Value Pass and Midweek Pass, and its military pass and the day pass for local resorts only.

“We understand the concerns raised by Governor Ayotte and appreciate the feedback from the New Hampshire community,” Vail said in a statement. “While we provide lift tickets without taxes for our resorts in New Hampshire, we understand that some guests plan to use our multi-resort pass products to only access our four New Hampshire resorts (Attitash Mountain, Wildcat, Mount Sunapee and Crotched).”