© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Media Giving Days are just around the corner! Get a head start by donating today and leaving a comment about what NHPR means to you.

Vail says it will provide tax-free options for ski pass holders who only plan to ski in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published May 3, 2026 at 7:55 AM EDT
Attitash Mountain Resort's Bear Peak ski area in Bartlett, NH. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Attitash Mountain Resort's Bear Peak ski area in Bartlett, NH. Vail has four ski areas in New Hampshire: Attitash, Crotched Mountain, Mount Sunapee, and Wildcat.

Vail Resorts says it will provide tax-free options for Epic Pass holders who only plan to ski at its New Hampshire ski areas next winter.

The announcement came five days after the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office launched an investigation into Vail’s “blended sales tax” on its Epic Pass, which offer skiers and riders multi-resort access.

New Hampshire does not have a sales tax. Gov. Kelly Ayotte, in announcing the state’s probe of Vail’s tax collection efforts, said the Granite State would not let “an out-of-state company try to sneak one in.”

Vail earlier this year said it would be charging a "blended sales tax," an additional 3.2% in taxes on pass holders for the multi-resort passes – passes that give skiers options to ski at resorts in multiple states, including Colorado, Utah, and Vermont.

In response, Vail said it would offer pass holders the option to limit their access to its New Hampshire resorts – Atttiash, Crotched, Mount Sunapee, and Wildcat – and forgo a tax on their pass. These passes are its Northeast passes, which are the regional Value Pass and Midweek Pass, and its military pass and the day pass for local resorts only.

“We understand the concerns raised by Governor Ayotte and appreciate the feedback from the New Hampshire community,” Vail said in a statement. “While we provide lift tickets without taxes for our resorts in New Hampshire, we understand that some guests plan to use our multi-resort pass products to only access our four New Hampshire resorts (Attitash Mountain, Wildcat, Mount Sunapee and Crotched).”

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

NH News
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.