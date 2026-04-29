2 hikers from Quebec rescued after summiting Mount Liberty

Rescuers say they came to the aid of two unprepared hikers who needed help getting down Mount Liberty on Monday night.

The hikers from Quebec started hiking across Franconia Ridge after reaching the summit of Mount Liberty. As darkness fell, they experienced winter-like conditions that still remain at higher elevations in the White Mountain National Forest.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Jessica Fournier-Chartrand, 38, and Annie Petrin, 43, of Quebec, became disoriented due to fading light and existing knee-deep snow as they started to hike across the Franconia Ridge. They said their use of the All Trails App contributed to their confusion.

When they felt lost and called for help, a conservation officer convinced them to turn around and head back to the Liberty Spring Trail, according to Fish and Game.

Responders met up with the pair at 11:15 p.m. and provided them gear to assist them down more than two miles of steep, icy trail.

The hikers were off the trail by 2:22 a.m., and no injuries were reported.