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2 hikers from Quebec rescued after summiting Mount Liberty

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published April 29, 2026 at 2:08 PM EDT
Mount Liberty, Mount Flume, and Whaleback Mountain - as seen from entrance area to Flume Gorge. Dan Tuohy photo 2023 / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Mount Liberty, Mount Flume, and Whaleback Mountain, left to right, as seen from entrance area to Flume Gorge. (Dan Tuohy photo May 21, 2023 / NHPR)

Rescuers say they came to the aid of two unprepared hikers who needed help getting down Mount Liberty on Monday night.

The hikers from Quebec started hiking across Franconia Ridge after reaching the summit of Mount Liberty. As darkness fell, they experienced winter-like conditions that still remain at higher elevations in the White Mountain National Forest.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Jessica Fournier-Chartrand, 38, and Annie Petrin, 43, of Quebec, became disoriented due to fading light and existing knee-deep snow as they started to hike across the Franconia Ridge. They said their use of the All Trails App contributed to their confusion.

When they felt lost and called for help, a conservation officer convinced them to turn around and head back to the Liberty Spring Trail, according to Fish and Game.

Responders met up with the pair at 11:15 p.m. and provided them gear to assist them down more than two miles of steep, icy trail.

The hikers were off the trail by 2:22 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Fish and Game officers point out that winter conditions still exist in the White Mountains. They encouraged hikers be prepared, pack essential gear, and monitor mountain and higher-elevation forecasts.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

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