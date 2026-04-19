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Snakes, hawks, and moose collars: ‘Discover Wild NH Day’ wows young and old

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published April 19, 2026 at 10:09 AM EDT
Abram Sayler, 7, of Concord, checks out Poppy, a red rat snake, at New Hampshire Fish and Game's Discover Wild Day.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Abram Sayler, 7, of Concord, checks out Poppy, a red rat snake, at New Hampshire Fish and Game's Discover Wild Day.

Seven-year-old Abram Sayler learned a lot of things at Fish and Game’s annual Discover Wild New Hampshire Day Saturday, including this: a red rat snake has bones — and it’s softer and warmer than you might think.

After petting it, Sayler added, “and you kind of feel the scales.”

New Hampshire Fish and Game’s annual event gives the public a chance to explore outdoor life in New Hampshire and the department’s wildlife, conservation, and rescue operations. There are so many things to see, it requires a two-page map.

Greyson Girard, 9, gets some practice with an air gun before turkey hunting season starts next month.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Greyson Girard, 9, gets some practice with an air gun before turkey hunting season starts next month — and some help from Fish and Game hunter education instructor Keith Philip.

Greyson Girard, 9, of Bow, took his time aiming an air rifle at a paper target. His shots hit just outside the bullseye, a performance he hopes to repeat when turkey hunting season opens next month.

Asked what tips he’d give new hunters, Girard had one: safety.

“Always look where you’re going with your gun or whatever you have in your hand,” he said. “And you always have to be careful with the trigger.”

Six year old Owen Thomas looks on in disbelief as New Hampshire Fish and Game wildlife biologist Brett Ferry shows him a moose tracking collar at the department's annual Discover Wild Day in Concord.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Six-year-old Owen Thomas looks on in disbelief as New Hampshire Fish and Game wildlife biologist Brett Ferry shows him a moose tracking collar at the department's annual Discover Wild NH Day in Concord.

Six-year-old Owen Thomas recognized the turtle shells and moose antler inside Fish and Game’s tent. But he had to ask wildlife biologist Brett Ferry what the big round collar was. His eyes went wide when Ferry told him it goes on moose to help the department track them for scientific studies.

Jackson Testa, 2, and his mom, Amanda, meet Rita Tulloh and her 21-year-old red tail hawk Scarlett O'Hara. Tulloh and Scarlett hunt small game together.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Jackson Testa, 2, and his mom, Amanda, meet Rita Tulloh and her 21-year-old red tail hawk Scarlett O'Hara. Tulloh and Scarlett hunt small game together.

Rita Tulloh and her red tail hawk Scarlett O’Hara were popular with kids and adults. Together, they hunt small animals, including rabbits, squirrels and pheasants. Tulloh, a member of New Hampshire Falconers from Epping, said she didn’t have to train Scarlett to hunt, but rather to accept her as a hunting partner.

“It’s a wonderful experience having this relationship with a wild creature,” Tulloh said.

Henry O'Dowd, 6, of Goffstown, tries out a fishing pole.
1 of 4  — nh fish and game discover wild day
Henry O'Dowd, 6, of Goffstown, tries out a fishing pole.
Annmarie Timmins / NHPR
American kestrels are North America's smallest bird of prey.
2 of 4  — American kestrels
American kestrels are North America's smallest bird of prey.
Annmarie Timmins / NHPR
Lucy Murayda, an education assistant with NH Audubon, handles Poppy, a 10-month old red rat snake, at Fish and Game’s Discover Wild NH Day.
3 of 4  — red rat snake NH Audubon Discover Wild day
Lucy Murayda, an education assistant with NH Audubon, handles Poppy, a 10-month old red rat snake, at Fish and Game’s Discover Wild NH Day.
Annmarie Timmins / NHPR
Owen and Lilly Thomas of Bow saw a moose jaw bone and got a card identifying animal tracks at Discover Wild NH Day.
4 of 4  — moose jaw nh fish and game discover wild day
Owen and Lilly Thomas of Bow saw a moose jaw bone and got a card identifying animal tracks at Discover Wild NH Day.
Annmarie Timmins / NHPR

NH News
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

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