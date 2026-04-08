Dog electrocuted near Portsmouth school prompts plea to City Council

City of Portsmouth / Granite State News Collaborative Deborah Van Patten says her dog, Frankie, died after being electrocuted on near Portsmouth High School in February of 2026.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A woman’s beloved dog “Frankie” died in front of her, when it was electrocuted behind Portsmouth High School.

Hillside Drive resident Deborah Van Patten was walking her dog Saturday, Feb. 28 when the tragic incident occurred, she told the City Council April 6.

“I’m here tonight to ask the city to do the right thing in honor of Frank, and ask yourselves how would you feel if you were out walking your dog and you saw it electrocuted in front of you,” Van Patten said.

She stated several times that since the incident happened, she hasn’t heard “from a single person” from the city.

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