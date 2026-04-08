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Dog electrocuted near Portsmouth school prompts plea to City Council

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jeff McMenemy - Portsmouth Herald
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:01 PM EDT
Portsmouth Mayor Deglan McEachern holds up a photo of "Frankie," the dog electrocuted behind Portsmouth High School, before issuing an apology to the dog's owner during a City Council meeting April 6, 2026.
Portsmouth Herald
/
Granite State News Collaborative
Portsmouth Mayor Deglan McEachern holds up a photo of "Frankie," the dog electrocuted behind Portsmouth High School, before issuing an apology to the dog's owner during a City Council meeting April 6, 2026.

"We were going to grow old together," Deborah Van Patten said of her dog, "Frankie," who was electrocuted behind Portsmouth High School. City officials shared condolences for the dog's death in this unusual incident.

Deborah Van Patten says her dog, Frankie, died after being electrocuted
City of Portsmouth
/
Granite State News Collaborative
Deborah Van Patten says her dog, Frankie, died after being electrocuted on near Portsmouth High School in February of 2026.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A woman’s beloved dog “Frankie” died in front of her, when it was electrocuted behind Portsmouth High School.

Hillside Drive resident Deborah Van Patten was walking her dog Saturday, Feb. 28 when the tragic incident occurred, she told the City Council April 6.

“I’m here tonight to ask the city to do the right thing in honor of Frank, and ask yourselves how would you feel if you were out walking your dog and you saw it electrocuted in front of you,” Van Patten said.

She stated several times that since the incident happened, she hasn’t heard “from a single person” from the city.

Continue reading this story on Seacoastonline.

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