‘Making order out of chaos’: Tips for new caregivers in NH

An estimated 280,000 Granite Staters are caregivers of adults , according to a report from the AARP of New Hampshire. These residents are caring for older parents, spouses, and other loved ones, and they are often making emotional and high stakes decisions related to their loved one’s finances and health.

A free education program in Tamworth is aiming to educate new caregivers on how to navigate those decisions. For NHPR’s series How To New Hampshire , we spoke with two of the program organizers, Jennifer Robinson from Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine and Julie Lanoie from the Tamworth Community Nurse Association.

Have difficult conversations with loved ones as early as possible

Some people might expect they’ll one day be a caregiver for a loved one, but it can also happen suddenly. Lanoie recommends that everyone talk with their loved ones ahead of time about what they would want if they need a caregiver.

“Start thinking about the difficult kinds of choices that you might face about different treatment options, or where if someone all of a sudden were needing 24-hour care, what are our options as a family?”

Make a binder of important financial and medical information for a future caregiver to use

Sometimes people become a caregiver during a crisis, and they don’t have the financial or medical documents necessary. The person who is having the health crisis might be the only person who knows where to access them. So Lanoie says you should try to be proactive and gather ahead of time information like a list of a person’s doctors, medication or the location of the deed for the house.

“[So] when whatever the crisis is that happens – whether that's a hospitalization or a need to take over handling the finances for someone, or maybe help fill out applications for a facility placement or a new insurance – they have the pieces that they need,” Lanoie said.

Look for resources for support in your area

Caregiving can be difficult, but Robinson says there are people around the state who can help.

“Sometimes you do feel like you're an island unto yourself, but there are resources.”

She says people in Carroll County can contact Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice and Memorial Hospital in North Conway to be connected to support services.

Statewide, Lanoie recommends people reach out to the Aging and Disability Resource Centers , local senior centers and adult day activity centers. Many offer support groups for caregivers where they can discuss what services they need and get ideas from others.

“We do advise people to get to know the local resources in your community before you're going to need them,” Lanoi said. “If you might become a caregiver soon, it's great to start getting to know the lay of the land before something happens and it's more urgently needed.”

Set realistic expectations for yourself

Often one person takes on daily caregiving responsibilities, but one person can only do so much. Talk with your family, social circle or support services about what other people can take on so you don’t have to be the one helper.