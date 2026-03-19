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NH close to picking developer for Hampton I-95 liquor store properties

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald
Published March 19, 2026 at 11:32 AM EDT
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is looking to redevelop 88 acres of prime real estate prominently situated along Interstate 95 in Hampton. (Image via the NH Liquor Commission)
Portsmouth Herald
/
Granite State News Collaborative
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is looking to redevelop 88 acres of prime real estate prominently situated along Interstate 95 in Hampton. (Image via the NH Liquor Commission)

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The state of New Hampshire has narrowed its search to two developers for the I‑95 liquor store and rest‑area properties: The Common Man Roadside and a Manchester‑based group led by longtime food‑service and gaming developer Dick Anagnost.

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is expected to choose the winning proposal in April, awarding a contract to redevelop the two parcels on either side of the highway. Both bidders already operate major facilities in the state.

The Common Man Roadside runs the Hooksett Welcome Centers on Interstate 93 under a lease agreement similar to what is being proposed for Hampton, and it operates additional Roadside locations around the state. The company is partnering with Irving as the fuel provider on its bid.

Their competitor, Anagnost, is the owner of Revo Casino and has developed several New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlets for the state. He has gained a name for helping transform Manchester’s downtown and millyard, renovating 13 downtown buildings during the major recession of the 1990s, according to a profile in Business New Hampshire Magazine.

Continue reading this story on Seacoast Online.

Last Spring, Gov. Kelly Ayotte called off an earlier proposal for the land to be sold to developers, saying the state should maintain ownership and have a long-term lease, which would give it more control over the property. Then, in late 2025, the state again sought bids for the property.

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Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald
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