NH lawmaker resigns amid residency questions

State Rep. Dylan Germana, a Keene Democrat, has resigned from the Legislature amid allegations that he no longer lives in the community he had been elected to represent.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office notified House leaders last week that it had found “credible evidence” Germana was no longer residing in his district. Prosecutors looked into Germana’s residency following a complaint the Attorney General’s office said it received in December.

“This office obtained information indicating Rep D. Germana may be residing in an apartment in Dover, NH,” an investigator wrote.

In his resignation letter last week, Germana made no reference to the investigation, writing that “work responsibilities have me increasingly on the road and away from home and it has become too difficult to balance the responsibilities of my job with service in the New Hampshire House.”

Germana, 22, was serving in his first term in the State House. He is also a member of the Keene School Board.

In a statement to the Keene Sentinel, Germana said his work for Jersey Mike’s Subs required him to regularly travel to the Seacoast, the North Country and Maine, which prompted him to rent an apartment in Dover.

“I rent an apartment for work, but Keene has always been and continues to be my home,” Germana said.

Lawmakers misrepresenting where they live have become a regular occurrence in the New Hampshire House.

In 2024, two lawmakers were found to be living outside their districts before they resigned. Rep. Troy Merner, a Republican from Lancaster, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for wrongfully voting there after he’d moved to Carroll. Merner was also charged for falsely claiming mileage reimbursements for travel to the State House from Lancaster.

Merner was given a six-month suspended sentence, paid a fine, and relinquished his right to vote.

That same year, Rep. Dan Hynes, an independent from Bedford, resigned from the House after being accused of living outside his district after he rented out his Bedford house to another family. Hynes faced no criminal charges.

Germana’s residence in Keene is one he shares with his parents, including his father, state Rep. Nicholas Germana, the House’s deputy minority floor leader. The elder Germana said Tuesday his son has heavy work obligations but remains a resident of the family home.

“He works 50 hours a week,” Nick Germana said Tuesday. “And he does still live at our house.”

