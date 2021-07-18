-
The University of New Hampshire will join a new consortium of research institutions to explore three billion acres of U.S. ocean. The research at UNH will…
The U.S. government says the number of American fish stocks that can be described as "overfished" has hit an all-time low.The National Oceanic and…
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, or NOAA, announced Wednesday that New Hampshire’s groundfishery will receive more than $2 million in…
The Seacoast Science Center in Rye is now handling marine mammal rescue duties in coastal New Hampshire. The center has joined the National Oceanic and…
The state should see some relief today thanks to a cold front set to move in last night from Ontario and Quebec. National Weather Service meteorologist…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: Could it really be true that we are in the midst of the worst drought in the United States since…
New Hampshire gillnet fishermen are relieved to learn that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has postponed a temporary closure of…
New Hampshire fishermen facing cuts and closures imposed on them because of declining fish populations say regulators are putting them out of business.…
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced cuts to the catch limits on Atlantic Cod for the 2012 fishing year. But New Hampshire…
Scientists and commercial fishermen are at odds over a new report on overfishing in the Gulf of Maine.A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration…