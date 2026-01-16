© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

NH News Recap: How local police are cooperating with ICE

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published January 16, 2026 at 8:39 AM EST
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Photo courtesy of ICE.
ICE.gov
/
ICE
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Photo courtesy of ICE.

Protests have erupted in Minneapolis and across the country this week in opposition to tactics used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE. How active is the federal agency here in New Hampshire?

State lawmakers repealed the death penalty in New Hampshire in 2019. Now some lawmakers are looking to bring it back.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Bills to restore death penalty in NH are debated, as capital punishment on rise nationally

Lawmakers repealed the state's death penalty law in 2019, but Gov. Kelly Ayotte says she'd like to bring it back. Meanwhile, several states have expensed their use of capital punishment in recent years.

13th police force in NH signs ICE cooperation agreement: ‘We just want to lend a hand’

The agreements allow local officers to interrogate people suspected of being present in the country illegally and arrest those accused of violating immigration laws.

Goodlander says she’s under investigation over ‘illegal orders’ video

The video, posted on social media in November, featured Goodlander and five other congressional Democrats, all with military or intelligence backgrounds, urging U.S. military members to not follow illegal orders.

NH lawmakers consider proposals to tax second homes and rental houses

Backers say the proposals aim to address housing shortages, but critics say they could do more harm than good.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Annual car inspections are ending in NH, but police will keep watch

NH legislators propose bills to add transparency to immigration efforts in state

NH bishop urged clergy to meet the political moment, and ‘make sure they have their wills written’

Whiplash for NH mental health providers as Trump admin cut then restored grants
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
I oversee NHPR’s news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I support our show producers and hosts in bringing listeners in depth conversations and stories on the latest news and culture in New Hampshire. I believe in community driven storytelling and connecting with Granite Staters to learn more about what it's like for them living in New Hampshire. I’m interested in conversations and stories that show the impact of policy decisions and hold those in power to account.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.