NH News Recap: How local police are cooperating with ICE

Protests have erupted in Minneapolis and across the country this week in opposition to tactics used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE. How active is the federal agency here in New Hampshire?

State lawmakers repealed the death penalty in New Hampshire in 2019. Now some lawmakers are looking to bring it back.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Bills to restore death penalty in NH are debated, as capital punishment on rise nationally

Lawmakers repealed the state's death penalty law in 2019, but Gov. Kelly Ayotte says she'd like to bring it back. Meanwhile, several states have expensed their use of capital punishment in recent years.

13th police force in NH signs ICE cooperation agreement: ‘We just want to lend a hand’

The agreements allow local officers to interrogate people suspected of being present in the country illegally and arrest those accused of violating immigration laws.

Goodlander says she’s under investigation over ‘illegal orders’ video

The video, posted on social media in November, featured Goodlander and five other congressional Democrats, all with military or intelligence backgrounds, urging U.S. military members to not follow illegal orders.

NH lawmakers consider proposals to tax second homes and rental houses

Backers say the proposals aim to address housing shortages, but critics say they could do more harm than good.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Annual car inspections are ending in NH, but police will keep watch

NH legislators propose bills to add transparency to immigration efforts in state

NH bishop urged clergy to meet the political moment, and ‘make sure they have their wills written’