Private Wells

With another drought developing in much of the state as of this Earth Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is urging affected residents to take advantage of an…
The state says it hasn't been following its own rules in notifying people of potential water contamination near the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in…
New federal research shows drought can increase the risk of unsafe arsenic levels in private drinking water wells -- especially in New Hampshire, Maine…
October was New Hampshire's wettest month since April, but the state's drought is still extreme in and around Strafford County.All of the rest of the…
The state is offering emergency aid and bottled water for low-income homeowners whose drinking water wells are running dry due to the ongoing drought.The…
Despite some recent rain, New Hampshire’s drought is growing, causing wells to run dry across the state. And the hotter temperatures of a changing climate…
A new study says children drinking from private water wells may be more likely to have unsafe levels of lead in their bloodstreams.The study comes from…
This summer, towns in southern New Hampshire are breaking ground on what will become the state’s largest regional water system. It is being built in part…
More than half of New Hampshire is in moderate drought, and despite heavy rain these past few days, local and state officials and businesses that depend…
Last spring, the chemical PFOA was found in unusually high levels in wells in Southern New Hampshire, and, before that, on the Seacoast. Since then, the…