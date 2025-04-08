From burials to vanity plates, fee hikes abound in NH House's budget plan

The $16 billion state budget proposal the New Hampshire House will consider this week doesn't raise a single state tax. It’s a feature top Republican budget writers emphasized as they presented the plan to colleagues Tuesday.

“We don’t talk about adding new taxes,” House Finance Chairman Ken Weyler said during a budget briefing in Representatives Hall. “I don’t think that’s supported by the public.”

It’s also unlikely that the public wants higher government fees, but this spending plan hikes them by the dozen, and across the board — from vanity license plates to burials in the state veterans cemetery. Budget writers are banking on these higher fees to net the state about $60 million in new revenue over the next two years.

“The user pays a little more, which seems appropriate that the user pays rather than asking everyone else to pay, " Weyler said. “I’ll pay a little more for what I want.”

So will almost everyone else. And depending on one’s hobbies or profession, it could quickly add up. Under this budget, it will be more expensive to register cars, trucks, motorcycles and mopeds. It will also cost more to get a drivers license, file a lawsuit or go fishing.

The cost of elevator inspections will climb. So too will the fees tied to septage handling, or a plot at the state veterans cemetery.

Related: NH House budget plan takes a bet on expanded gambling to boost state revenues

While budget writers argue — accurately — that some of these fees haven’t been touched in years, some lawmakers say they go too far.

“Some of these fees are increasing, not by 20% or 25% — they are increasing by 200% or 300%, and that’s simply a tax increase, and we ought to call it what it is,” Rep. Michael Harrington of Strafford said.

For right now, that kind of criticism is rare. But dissatisfaction with this aspect of the House's budget could grow, particularly if the rate hikes end up becoming law. In the meantime, the budget’s key architect had a reminder for colleagues as they weigh their support of this budget

“Remember: We are one of the lowest cost states in the country, that’s why people move here,” Weyler said Tuesday.

A sample of some of the fee increases included in the House budget plan up for a vote this week ( a full list can be found here ):