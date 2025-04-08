© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Support
From burials to vanity plates, fee hikes abound in NH House's budget plan

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published April 8, 2025 at 5:59 PM EDT
Burials in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery will go up — from $450 to $550 — under the House Finance Committee's proposed state budget.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The $16 billion state budget proposal the New Hampshire House will consider this week doesn't raise a single state tax. It’s a feature top Republican budget writers emphasized as they presented the plan to colleagues Tuesday.

“We don’t talk about adding new taxes,” House Finance Chairman Ken Weyler said during a budget briefing in Representatives Hall. “I don’t think that’s supported by the public.”

It’s also unlikely that the public wants higher government fees, but this spending plan hikes them by the dozen, and across the board — from vanity license plates to burials in the state veterans cemetery. Budget writers are banking on these higher fees to net the state about $60 million in new revenue over the next two years.

“The user pays a little more, which seems appropriate that the user pays rather than asking everyone else to pay, " Weyler said. “I’ll pay a little more for what I want.”

So will almost everyone else. And depending on one’s hobbies or profession, it could quickly add up. Under this budget, it will be more expensive to register cars, trucks, motorcycles and mopeds. It will also cost more to get a drivers license, file a lawsuit or go fishing.

The cost of elevator inspections will climb. So too will the fees tied to septage handling, or a plot at the state veterans cemetery.

Related: NH House budget plan takes a bet on expanded gambling to boost state revenues

While budget writers argue — accurately — that some of these fees haven’t been touched in years, some lawmakers say they go too far.

“Some of these fees are increasing, not by 20% or 25% — they are increasing by 200% or 300%, and that’s simply a tax increase, and we ought to call it what it is,” Rep. Michael Harrington of Strafford said.

For right now, that kind of criticism is rare. But dissatisfaction with this aspect of the House's budget could grow, particularly if the rate hikes end up becoming law. In the meantime, the budget’s key architect had a reminder for colleagues as they weigh their support of this budget

“Remember: We are one of the lowest cost states in the country, that’s why people move here,” Weyler said Tuesday.

A sample of some of the fee increases included in the House budget plan up for a vote this week (a full list can be found here):

  • Vanity plate registration: from $40 to $60
  • Fisheries habitat fee (added to state fishing license): from $1 to $5
  • Pesticide application permit fee: from $20 to $60
  • Veteran’s burial service fee: from $450 to $550
  • Annual dam registration fee: doubled across the board, including increase of $1,500 to $3,000 for “high hazard” dams
  • Automotive oil fee: from 2 cents per gallon to 5 cents per gallon
  • Certificate of title: from $25 to $35
  • Cement mixer registration: from $6 to $11
  • Motorcycle registration: from $15 to $30
  • Voluntary dock registration fee: from $200 to $300

Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
