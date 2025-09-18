Noveletsky is latest to join crowded field in race for NH's 1st Congressional District

Another Republican is running for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st District.

Hollie Noveletsky, owner of Novel Iron Works in Greenland, has launched a second run for the seat she also sought last year.

Speaking on Binnie Media Wednesday, Noveletsy said lowering costs for people in the 1st District has to be a top priority.

“When you look at what the issues are, the kitchen table issues are affordability and we need to make life here in the United States, here in New Hampshire and here at the kitchen table, more affordable," Noveletsky said.

Noveletsky is a strong backer of President Trump’s trade policies, which she said will induce more domestic manufacturing.

“We really have this opportunity now where we focus on the American worker, because that’s what’s important,” she said.

Noveletsky, who also has a background in nursing, joins a Republican field that includes four other declared candidates: Derry businessman Chris Bright, who also ran two years ago; Melissa Bailey, a former CPA from Bedford; Manchester State Rep. Brian Cole; and Elizabeth Girard, a former leader of the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women.

Democratic candidates now running are Stefany Shaheen, a former Portsmouth City Councilor and daughter of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen; New Hampshire Democratic Party Vice Chair Maura Sullivan of New Castle; Hampton selectboard member Carleigh Beriont; ex-Pentagon lawyer Christian Urrutia; Sarah Chadzinsky, a non-profit director from Lyndeborough; and Strafford state Rep. Heath Howard.

Other potential candidates in both parties are eyeing potential bids. The race for the 1st District is wide open after four-term incumbent Congressman Chris Pappas decided to run for the U.S. Senate seat that Jeanne Shaheen will retire from next year.