Allegations of assault, racism at Seabrook selectboard meeting after police called to Town Hall

Union contract negotiations devolved into an alleged assault between two of the town's Board of Selectmen members Monday after one called the police on the other for striking them.

Seabrook police were called at 8:55 a.m. to the town offices for a report of an assault, according to Police Chief Brett Walker. Selectwoman Theresa Kyle says she was the one who asked town staff to call the police after she said her fellow board member Srinivasan "Ravi" Ravikumar pointed in her face during a heated argument, striking below her eye.

However, while Ravikumar admitted to raising his finger during an argument in the meeting, he said it was Kyle who attempted to slap him before Selectman Harold Eaton stepped in to prevent it. He said as Kyle walked away, she threatened to call the police and told him to “Go back where you came from.” Ravikumar was born in India.

The two board members shared their sides of the story the next day as police said their investigation was underway.

