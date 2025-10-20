Got a dry well? NH officials want to know

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services wants to know if your well has run dry, as groundwater levels remain stressed due to the state's ongoing drought.

Signs of a well that is running dry include a sputtering faucet, muddy or discolored tap water, or changes to the water's smell or taste.

You can report your dry well using a form on the agency's website — www.des.nh.gov — and clicking on the drought link.

More than half of New Hampshire is experiencing severe or extreme drought conditions right now, with the lowest groundwater levels in the northern half of the state.

Climate change is making New Hampshire wetter and warmer , but it is also increasing the likelihood of short-term drought.