How Can N.H. Encourage More Bikers and Walkers?The N.H. Department of Transportation is tackling a plan for the next decade to improve how we get around in the state, on foot and by bike. We look at…
We kick off the summer season with NHPR's Outside/In. First, sharing the road between bikes and cars, and one cyclists's war against bike lanes. Then, an…
A new bike-share program has launched in Manchester, making it yet another city, alongside Portsmouth, Hanover, and Laconia, to offer bike rentals at…
Saturday morning, cyclists racing in Newton’s Revenge will tackle the grueling, 7.6 mile Mount Washington Auto Road.Missing from the pack will be the…
For the first time this year, the Exeter Classic – a “criterium” style bike race – offered equal prize money in their pro women's race as their pro men’s…
Three days after the tragic collision that killed two cyclists participating in the Granite State Wheelmen's Tri-state Seacoast Century, NHPR's Emily…
Drivers and cyclists aren’t always happy to share the road. After two cyclists died in a fatal car accident on Saturday morning in Hampton, tensions…
As more New Hampshire communities adopt bike-friendly policies, more Granite Staters are taking to two wheels instead of four, encouraged by programs such…
A lot of Americans are struggling to lose a whole lot of weight, and they try all kinds of crazy things.Ernest Gagnon — a man from Billerica, Mass. —…
Four years ago, Evelyn Stevens was an investment banker who started entering bicycle races. But she rose through the cycling ranks quickly, and next month she'll represent the United States at the London Olympics.