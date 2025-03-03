How to start winter hiking in NH for beginners

Although February is behind us, winter isn't over for New Hampshire. So instead of trudging through the last few weeks of the winter season, why not try leaning into it? For NHPR's new series How to New Hampshire, Morning Edition host Rick Ganley decided to finally learn how to hike in a New Hampshire winter.

Mardi Fuller is a writer and hiker who has completed all of New Hampshire's 48 4,000-foot mountains during the winter.

“Hiking in the winter is special because there are fewer people out,” Fuller said. “There are no bugs bothering you, no black flies, no mosquitoes, and just the beautiful landscape in winter.”

Here are some of Fuller’s tips for beginners who want to get outside for the rest of the winter season.

Choose a safe first hike

Hiking in winter brings new safety concerns so start small as you learn what works for you. Pick a hike that is fairly well known and popular where other people might be around.

“I would suggest that you choose a first hike that is less mileage than what you think you can do,” Fuller said. “And you certainly want to choose a first hike that is below tree line and is not exposed to the elements.”

Try somewhere close to home where you can practice using traction and changing layers to avoid getting too warm (more on that below).

“Then you’ll start to learn your own body and what you need,” Fuller said.

If there’s snow on the ground, you want to start out on a trail where someone has already broken through the snow so you won’t lose the trail. But make sure to still use a map so you’re not blindly trusting someone else’s footsteps.

Bring back up trail navigation tools

There are apps like Gaia and All Trails that can help you navigate the trail, but make sure to download a map before you leave home. Phone batteries can die quickly in cold weather and there might not be service where you are hiking.

Bring a physical map so you can have a reliable way to find your way if a phone map fails you. Try learning how to use a compass and bring it with you, as well.

Pack the 10 essentials

“The ten essentials for hiking apply in any situation at any time of the year,” Fuller said.

These are first aid and emergency items that will help during a hike and also in the event that something goes wrong. That includes food, water, layers, navigation tools, a way to start a fire and a headlamp or flashlight in case you get stuck in the dark.

And it might seem extreme, but think about some kind of a shelter just in case.

“If you're going for a walk in the park I'm not going to tell you you need to bring a tent with you,” Fuller said. “But if you're going up into a forest what I bring is something called a bivy sack, which is kind of like a covering for a sleeping bag. It'll keep warmth in and it'll keep out the weather.”

Also consider buying a Hike Safe card. If you have these cards on hand, you are not liable to repay the costs of a rescue if you need one.

Mardi Fuller / Courtesy

Use traction

With ice and packed snow on the trail, you’ll need some traction on your hiking boots to avoid slipping. Look for spikes that you can slip on over your boots that will keep you stable. Small spikes are ok for light walks, but they won't help on steeper slopes or thick ice.

If the snow is deep where you’re going, you might need to bring snowshoes.

“It's great etiquette to keep a trail nice and smooth and not what we call ‘postholed’ – big boot holes in the snow – by wearing snowshoes and keeping up a nice surface for the hikers who are coming after you,” Fuller said.



Wear layers

While hiking in winter you’ll want to keep yourself from sweating and getting wet and cold underneath your layers.

“Hiking in the winter is understanding the layering system that you want to use to keep yourself warm,” Fuller said, “And that's something that's very personal to each person. And you need to experiment by going on hikes that are shorter and less consequential, so that you can start to understand how you want to dress.”

Here are the layers Fuller recommends to start with:

Base layer: Try something like a long john and thin materials made of wicking synthetic material or natural fibers. Fuller says she likes merino wool, but that can be more expensive. A wicking layer like what you might wear to the gym is a good start.

Mid layer: This is something a bit heavier to wear over a base. Think a light jacket or a fleece.

Hard shell: A shell on top will block rain or snow so you won’t get wet while also making sure you’re not too hot while hiking.

Puffy jacket: Fuller says you likely won’t wear this while moving because you will get warm, but she still recommends it. “You absolutely want to have it in your backpack in case you need to stop to eat or to fix something or check your map or, God forbid, an emergency.”

Softshell pants: These pants can go over a base bottom layer and will repel some liquid. They aren’t completely waterproof, but they’ll protect you from light snow and drizzle while also being very breathable.

If you don’t have the clothing or gear above and are on a budget, look for gear sales at stores like REI or garage sales. Join a hiking community and ask if anyone has extra gear you can borrow.

“The hiking community is really helpful and loves to encourage new hikers and often we just have extra gear. I have two of almost everything or more,” Fuller said. “So at least you can you can give it a go, see if you like it, and then down the road, if you want to purchase something for yourself, you'll know what you like.”

Join a group hike

A group will not only give you some motivation to get out, you can also learn from people who have experience about what they bring on their outings and where they go for their hikes (just make sure they’re at a similar hiking level to you).

“You can potentially bring friends or family with you, and you'll be with people who know where to go, have been there before, have some experience,” Fuller said. “I think that's really the best way for safety and for community.”

Fuller recommends looking out for group hikes on Meetup.org or through the Appalachian Mountain Club.

