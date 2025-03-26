10 things to do in NH this weekend: 'The Wedding Singer,' Hollywood Hits

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

3S Artspace / Courtesy

Lakes Region

Adventure Ecology: Rock Time! on Saturday, March 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Red Hill Fire Tower Trailhead in Moultonborough, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association (free). More info .

Monadnock Region

“Lord of the Rings” Marathon Festival on Sunday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., with screenings at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. ($20 per screening, or $55 for the full day). More info .

An Evening with David Sedaris on Sunday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene ($45+). More info .

North Country

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethlehem (free to attend, food prices vary). More info .

Seacoast

“The Wedding Singer” from Thursday, March 27 through Sunday, May 4 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth ($39+). More info .

Boston Dance Theater: Red is a feeling on Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth ($25). More info .

Southern Tier

Ballet Misha’s “Cinderella” on Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at The Concord City Auditorium ($20 child, $30 adult). More info .

Manchester St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 30 at noon on Elm Street in Manchester (free). More info .

Symphony NH presents Hollywood Hits on Sunday, March 30 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord ($35+). More info

Upper Valley