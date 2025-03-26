© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
**MAKE A GIFT TODAY TO SUPPORT TRUSTWORTHY NEWS THAT EMPOWERS OUR COMMUNITY**

10 things to do in NH this weekend: 'The Wedding Singer,' Hollywood Hits

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 26, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT
Participants at a geology field program hosted by the Squam Lakes Association
Squam Lakes Association
/
Courtesy
The Squam Lakes Association is hosting an Adventure Ecology program about local geology on Saturday.

Manchester's St. Patrick's Day Parade is on Sunday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Boston Dance Theater is performing "Red is a feeling" at 3S Artspace on March 28 and 29
3S Artspace
/
Courtesy

Lakes Region

  • Adventure Ecology: Rock Time! on Saturday, March 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Red Hill Fire Tower Trailhead in Moultonborough, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association (free). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • “Lord of the Rings” Marathon Festival on Sunday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., with screenings at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. ($20 per screening, or $55 for the full day). More info.

North Country

  • Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethlehem (free to attend, food prices vary). More info.

Seacoast

  • “The Wedding Singer” from Thursday, March 27 through Sunday, May 4 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth ($39+). More info.
  • Boston Dance Theater: Red is a feeling on Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth ($25). More info.

Southern Tier

  • Manchester St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 30 at noon on Elm Street in Manchester (free). More info.
  • Symphony NH presents Hollywood Hits on Sunday, March 30 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord ($35+). More info

Upper Valley

  • San Jose Taiko on Sunday, March 30 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House ($22+). More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and Culture
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.