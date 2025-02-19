10 things to do in NH this weekend: Art off the Walls, UNH Dance & more
Create poetry inspired by the sounds of nature at the Squam Lakes Association on Sunday.
Lakes Region
- Creak, Crack, Crunch: The Poetry of Nature on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (free). More info.
Monadnock Region
- Mardi Gras Party w/ Folksoul Band & Celebration Brass Band on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene ($20). More info.
North Country
- Snowshoe Hike at The Rocks on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Forest Society North at The Rocks in Bethlehem ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info.
- North Country Chamber Players: Winter Winds on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. at The Rocks in Bethlehem and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield (pay what you wish). More info.
Seacoast
- 2025 UNH Dance Company Concert from Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham (general admission $22). More info.
- Nature@Nite: Wildlife Wanderings on Friday, Feb. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (guided program at 5 p.m.) at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye (free). More info.
- New Hampshire Film Festival Feature: “The Lost North End: A Tale of Wreckage & Resilience” on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth (free). More info.
- More at The Music Hall: Oscar-Nominated Short Films 2025
Southern Tier
- Art Off the Walls on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester (free). More info.
Upper Valley
- Coast Jazz Orchestra Weekend on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. at Sawtooth Kitchen in Hanover ($15+). More info.