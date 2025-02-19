© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Art off the Walls, UNH Dance & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 19, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST
"Cara Romero: Panûpünüwügai" made its debut at the Hood Museum, and includes photos of Indigenous Dartmouth students.
Create poetry inspired by the sounds of nature at the Squam Lakes Association on Sunday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Folksoul Band & Celebration Jazz Band are playing a Mardi Gras concert at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
Nova Arts
/
Courtesy

Lakes Region

  • Creak, Crack, Crunch: The Poetry of Nature on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (free). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • Mardi Gras Party w/ Folksoul Band & Celebration Brass Band on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene ($20). More info.

North Country

  • Snowshoe Hike at The Rocks on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Forest Society North at The Rocks in Bethlehem ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info.
  • North Country Chamber Players: Winter Winds on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. at The Rocks in Bethlehem and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield (pay what you wish). More info.

Seacoast

  • 2025 UNH Dance Company Concert from Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham (general admission $22). More info.
  • Nature@Nite: Wildlife Wanderings on Friday, Feb. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (guided program at 5 p.m.) at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye (free). More info.
  • New Hampshire Film Festival Feature: “The Lost North End: A Tale of Wreckage & Resilience” on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth (free). More info.

Southern Tier

  • Art Off the Walls on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester (free). More info.

Upper Valley

  • Coast Jazz Orchestra Weekend on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. at Sawtooth Kitchen in Hanover ($15+). More info.
  • Maker Drop-In & Storytime in the Galleries: Cara Romero on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (storytime at 1 p.m.) at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover (free). More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
