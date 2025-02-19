10 things to do in NH this weekend: Art off the Walls, UNH Dance & more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Lakes Region

Creak, Crack, Crunch: The Poetry of Nature on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (free). More info .



Monadnock Region

Mardi Gras Party w/ Folksoul Band & Celebration Brass Band on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene ($20). More info .



North Country

Snowshoe Hike at The Rocks on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Forest Society North at The Rocks in Bethlehem ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info .

North Country Chamber Players: Winter Winds on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. at The Rocks in Bethlehem and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield (pay what you wish). More info .



Seacoast

2025 UNH Dance Company Concert from Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham (general admission $22). More info .

Nature@Nite: Wildlife Wanderings on Friday, Feb. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (guided program at 5 p.m.) at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye (free). More info .

New Hampshire Film Festival Feature: “The Lost North End: A Tale of Wreckage & Resilience” on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth (free). More info .

Oscar-Nominated Short Films 2025



Southern Tier

Art Off the Walls on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester (free). More info .



Upper Valley

Coast Jazz Orchestra Weekend on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. at Sawtooth Kitchen in Hanover ($15+). More info .