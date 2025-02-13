Dartmouth College sorority won’t face criminal charge linked to student’s drowning

This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Prosecutors in Hanover are not moving forward a criminal case against a Dartmouth College sorority that was accused of hosting a party attended by a student who subsequently drowned in the Connecticut River last summer.

The “risk chair” of Alpha Phi had been summoned to appear in Lebanon District Court last month to face a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 years old.

But on Jan. 10, the police prosecutor notified the court that it would not be moving forward with filing the charge, according to court personnel.

Hanover Police announced last November that Alpha Phi, in addition to two members of the Dartmouth fraternity Beta Alpha Omega, Matthew Catrambone and Samuel Terry, were all being charged with misdemeanor counts of providing alcohol to persons under the drinking age in connection with the drowning death of Won Jang.

Catrambone's trial is scheduled for April 1, while a trial date for Terry has not yet been set, according to court records.

Jang, 20, had attended a “social event” jointly organized by the two Greek organizations earlier on the evening before he went swimming in the river and drowned on July 7.

News that prosecutors would not be filing a criminal charge against Alpha Phi was first reported this week by The Dartmouth , the college’s student-run digital news service and newspaper.

Why the police prosecutor decided not to pursue a criminal charge against the sorority is not clear.

Neither prosecutor Mariana Pastore nor Mike Schibuola, the Hanover police officer overseeing the investigation, responded to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Jana Barnello, Dartmouth College spokeswoman, said via email to the Valley News that Dartmouth had no role in the decision.

Alpha Phi remains subject to sanctions through 2026 following a conduct review by the college’s Organizational Adjudication Committee for furnishing alcohol at a party, Barnello said on Wednesday.

“Alpha Phi admitted responsibility for holding a social gathering where alcohol and hard alcohol was provided to members and guests and at which members and guests engaged in behavior that would reasonably be expected to cause physical harm,” she said.

The sorority is “suspended” — meaning it can’t host events, collect dues or recruit new members — through the fall 2025 term, which will be followed by three terms of “alcohol probation” during which it is not allowed to host events with alcohol.

Sanctions also include losing access to its sorority house on North Park Street from the summer 2025 term through to the end of summer 2026 term, Barnello said.