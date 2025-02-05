10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dartmouth Winter Carnival, 'Sister Act' & more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

3S Artspace / Courtesy

Lakes Region

Tamworth Outing Club and Chocorua Lake Conservancy 2025 Winter Fest on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Preserve at Chocorua (free). More info .

Wild Winter Walks on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness (member tickets $12, non-member $15). More info .

More bark than bite: Winter tree ID on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association (free). More info .

North Country

Winter Tracking Field Program on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany (member registration $5, non-member $15)). More info .

Seacoast

Pints! Camera! Action! – “Fargo” (1996) on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth (free, RSVP required). More info .

Hot To Go: The Chappell Roan Party on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth (member tickets $15, general admission $17-25). More info .

Southern Tier

Black Ice Pond Hockey Championships & Winter Festival from Friday, Feb. 7 to Sunday, Feb. 9 at White Park in Concord (free). More info .

Upper Valley

Dartmouth Winter Carnival from Thursday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, Feb. 9 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover (free). More info .

“Sister Act” from Thursday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, March 16 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth (tickets $39+). More info .

Statewide