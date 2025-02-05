© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dartmouth Winter Carnival, 'Sister Act' & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 5, 2025 at 12:52 PM EST
Players take to the ice at the 2014 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship at White Park in Concord.
Zach Nugent
/
NHPR
Players take to the ice at the 2014 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship at White Park in Concord.

Concord's Black Ice Pond Hockey Championships & Winter Festival returns for its 14th year this weekend.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

3S Artspace in Portsmouth is hosting Hot To Go: The Chappell Roan Party on Friday, Feb. 8.
3S Artspace
/
Courtesy

Lakes Region

  • Tamworth Outing Club and Chocorua Lake Conservancy 2025 Winter Fest on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Preserve at Chocorua (free). More info.
  • Wild Winter Walks on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness (member tickets $12, non-member $15). More info.
  • More bark than bite: Winter tree ID on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association (free). More info.

North Country

  • Winter Tracking Field Program on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany (member registration $5, non-member $15)). More info.

Seacoast

  • Pints! Camera! Action! – “Fargo” (1996) on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth (free, RSVP required). More info.
  • Hot To Go: The Chappell Roan Party on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth (member tickets $15, general admission $17-25). More info.

Southern Tier

  • Black Ice Pond Hockey Championships & Winter Festival from Friday, Feb. 7 to Sunday, Feb. 9 at White Park in Concord (free). More info.

Upper Valley

  • Dartmouth Winter Carnival from Thursday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, Feb. 9 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover (free). More info.
  • “Sister Act” from Thursday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, March 16 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth (tickets $39+). More info.

Statewide

  • Backyard Winter Bird Survey on Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9 statewide, hosted by the NH Audubon (free). More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
