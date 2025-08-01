Remembering composer and musical satirist Tom Lehrer
Lehrer, who died July 26, wrote numerous satirical songs, including "Pollution" and "The Vatican Rag." In the latter half of his life, he also taught math at Harvard and MIT.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Lehrer, who died July 26, wrote numerous satirical songs, including "Pollution" and "The Vatican Rag." In the latter half of his life, he also taught math at Harvard and MIT.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.