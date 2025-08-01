© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Remembering composer and musical satirist Tom Lehrer

By David Bianculli
Published August 1, 2025 at 10:40 AM EDT

Lehrer, who died July 26, wrote numerous satirical songs, including "Pollution" and "The Vatican Rag." In the latter half of his life, he also taught math at Harvard and MIT.

David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
