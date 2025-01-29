10 things to do in NH this weekend: Lunar New Year, Skating with the Stars & more
See snow sculptors at work at the NH Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition this weekend.
- Thing in the Spring Lineup Announce / Dance Party! on Friday, Jan. 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene (free). More info.
- UNH Traditional Jazz Series: The Hot Sardines on Friday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. at the Johnson Theatre on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham (tickets $10+). More info.
- NH Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition from Friday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 2 at Great Glen Trails and the Mt. Washington Auto Road (free). More info.
- Winter Wander on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany (free, $15 snowshoe rental for non-members). More info.
- Keene Ice & Snow Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Keene's Central Square (free). More info.
- Lunar New Year: Year of the Snake Celebration! Saturday, Feb. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover (free). More info.
- Special Guest: “Stories on the Wind” with Kemp Harris on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover (non-member tickets $15). More info.
- Seacoast Skating with the Stars on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth (general admission $10-15). More info.
- Sonia De Los Santos on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Rollins Chapel on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover (tickets $20+). More info.
- Come as You Are Film Series: “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House (free). More info.
- See also: “Groundhog Day” at The Park Theatre