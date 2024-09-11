10 things to do in NH this weekend: Keene Pride, Telluride by the Sea film fest

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR A vendor booth at the 2023 Little Indonesia Expo.

Keene Pride Week from Monday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 15 at various locations in Keene. More info .



"Being Black: The Immigrant Experience" exhibition & roundtable discussion on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Portsmouth Historical Society. More info .

A Life on Set – Stories and Anecdotes from 17 Years in the Film Industry with Christine Luby on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock Town Library. More info .

Deerlady + Allison Burik's “Realm” on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info .

Friday Night Classic Film: “Friday the 13th” on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info .

Telluride by the Sea 2024 from Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info .

Flocks of Fall: Fall Warbler Walk on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dahl Sanctuary in North Conway, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info .

Creative Studio: “Olga de Amaral: Everything is Construction and Color” on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info .

Somersworth Indonesian Fest on Saturday, Sept. 14 at noon at Somersworth High School. More info .

Unfretted: Indian Strings in Conversation w/ Deep Seize on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info .



BONUS:



Auburn Day & 31st Annual Duck Race on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Auburn Village. More info .