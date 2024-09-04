© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Hampton Beach Seafood Fest, BioBlitz & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
Crowds walking along Hampton Beach at the 2022 Seafood Festival.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Crowds walking along Hampton Beach at the 2022 Seafood Festival.

The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival brings over 50 local food and drink vendors to the Seacoast.

Little Squam Lake
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Little Squam Lake in Holderness, NH.

  • SPLIT, A New Musical from Thursday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Sept. 8 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info
  • Super Stellar Friday: Screening of “To an Asteroid and Back” on Friday, Sept. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. More info.
  • Haley Heynderickx with special guest LéPonds on Friday, Sept. 6 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
  • Hampton Beach Seafood Festival from Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8 at Hampton Beach. More info.
  • Scholarly Colloquium: “Living with Sculpture” on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.
  • Wild About Nature: Owls! on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
  • Watercolor Waterbodies on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam lakes Association Campus - Piper Cove. More info.
  • What? Horn-led dance party! on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.
  • Portsmouth’s Picnic in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Park. More info.
