10 things to do in NH this weekend: Hampton Beach Seafood Fest, BioBlitz & more

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Little Squam Lake in Holderness, NH.

SPLIT, A New Musical from Thursday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Sept. 8 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info

Super Stellar Friday: Screening of “To an Asteroid and Back” on Friday, Sept. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. More info .

Haley Heynderickx with special guest LéPonds on Friday, Sept. 6 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info .

Hampton Beach Seafood Festival from Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8 at Hampton Beach. More info .

SuperSanctuary BioBlitz on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info .

See also: SuperSanctuary BioBlitz After Dark: Moth Lighting

Scholarly Colloquium: “Living with Sculpture” on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info .

Wild About Nature: Owls! on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info .

Watercolor Waterbodies on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam lakes Association Campus - Piper Cove. More info .

What? Horn-led dance party! on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info .