Arrested Dartmouth protesters barred from parts of campus

The 65 students and five staff members arrested during protests at Dartmouth College this week have been barred from three locations on campus, including the college’s main green, according to the conditions of their bail. The other two locations are the college’s main administrative building and the home of Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock.

The Dartmouth Green is the central hub of campus life, abutting downtown Hanover and adjacent to academic buildings like the main college library.

A spokesperson for the college said the bail conditions were determined by police based on protest activities.

“We’re hopeful all our community members follow legal orders, and the Department of Safety and Security will respond to any reported violations,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to NHPR.

Dartmouth faculty are continuing to weigh in on this week’s protests and arrests, which included the arrest of U.S. history professor Annelise Orleck.

On Thursday, a group of faculty submitted a petition with 177 signatures asking for an emergency meeting with Beilock and members of the college’s senior administration. That meeting, which is not open to the public, will be held on Monday.

The group is calling for the reversal of students' charges and bail conditions, and for Dartmouth administrators to “revise existing dissent policies to engage constructively and peacefully with protestors in the future.”

Another group of Dartmouth faculty is writing a letter in support of the Dartmouth president and her stance on the pro-Palestinian rally and arrests.

Sergei Kan, a professor of anthropology who also teaches in the Jewish Studies Program, is spearheading the effort. He told NHPR that the faculty members who are criticizing senior administrators “may be a substantial group, but they’re definitely not the majority.”

