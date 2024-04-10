10 things to do in NH this weekend: Fisher Cats 20th Anniversary, UNH Poetry Fest

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Hood Museum of Art / Courtesy The Hood Museum of Art in Hanover is hosting a maker workshop on Saturday focused on the artmaking traditions of Ukraine.

The Tomeka Reid Stringtet on Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Hanover, hosted by the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth. More info.

90th Anniversary Big Wind Day Celebration on Friday, April 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tuckerman Brewing Company in Conway, hosted by the Mount Washington Observatory. More info.

An Evening with Tom Rush and special guest Dar Williams on Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.

Nossrat Yassini Poetry Festival from Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14 on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.

Nature Mandala Workshop on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.

Studio Session: Ukrainian Pysanky on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Slow Art Day on Saturday, April 13 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester (Creative Studio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.). More info.

New Hampshire Fisher Cats 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, April 13 at 4:05 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester (series vs. Somerset Patriots runs through Sunday, April 14). More info.

Upper Valley Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info