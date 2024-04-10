© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Fisher Cats 20th Anniversary, UNH Poetry Fest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 10, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., now an all-star first baseman with the Blue Jays, played for the Fisher Cats in 2018.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., now an all-star first baseman with the Blue Jays, played for the Fisher Cats in 2018. (file photo)

Celebrate 20 years of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats during the team's home opening weekend.

A colorful Ukrainian pysanky egg
Hood Museum of Art
/
Courtesy
The Hood Museum of Art in Hanover is hosting a maker workshop on Saturday focused on the artmaking traditions of Ukraine.

  • The Tomeka Reid Stringtet on Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Hanover, hosted by the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth. More info.
  • 90th Anniversary Big Wind Day Celebration on Friday, April 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tuckerman Brewing Company in Conway, hosted by the Mount Washington Observatory. More info.
  • An Evening with Tom Rush and special guest Dar Williams on Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • Nossrat Yassini Poetry Festival from Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14 on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
  • Slow Art Day on Saturday, April 13 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester (Creative Studio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.). More info.
  • New Hampshire Fisher Cats 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, April 13 at 4:05 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester (series vs. Somerset Patriots runs through Sunday, April 14). More info.
  • Upper Valley Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info
  • Mark Walker and the Rhythm of the Americas Quintet on Sunday, April 14 at 6 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
