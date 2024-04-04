© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become an NHPR sustaining member today!

House explosion in Derry leaves 1 dead and 1 injured

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:37 PM EDT
Police block a road as a firefighter works on a water line at a house fire, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Derry, N.H. Derry Fire Chief Shawn Haggart said his department received reports of an explosion and responded to find a house fully engulfed in flames. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/AP
/
AP
Police block a road as a firefighter works on a water line at a house fire, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Derry, N.H. Derry Fire Chief Shawn Haggart said his department received reports of an explosion and responded to find a house fully engulfed in flames. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A house explosion in New Hampshire on Thursday left one person dead and a second person injured, authorities said.

Derry Fire Chief Shawn Haggart said his department received reports of an explosion and responded to find a house fully engulfed in flames.

One person in the house was killed as a result of the fire. Another person was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Haggart said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and that more details would be provided later in the day.

Details on those who died or were injured were not being released.

Top stories of the day, 3X a week - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News derry
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.